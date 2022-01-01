Roseland brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Roseland
More about Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
200 Mosbys Run, Roseland
|Popular items
|Chopped Baby Kale Salad
|$11.00
Shaved Carrot, Apples, Raisins, Goat Cheese, Honey Raisin Vinaigrette
|Nachos
|$14.25
House Made Crispy Tortilla Chips, Mexican Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Vienna Lager Queso Cheese, Crumbled Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Roasted Peppers and Pickled Jalapeno
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Battered and Crispy Fried Spears, Ranch Dressing Dip
More about Devils Backbone
Devils Backbone
200 Mosbys Run, Roseland
|Popular items
|Juicy Magic IPA 6 Pack
|$28.00
Juicy IPA
Juicy, fruity, hoppy notes
12 oz. can
|Raffle Ticket
|$1.00
Enter to win a signed guitar. Signed by your shows headliners. Proceeds from raffle are donated to a non profit organization.
*This is a digital service so raffle tickets will not be physically received. Winner will be announced at the end of the concert.
|Mediterranean Box
|$45.00
Mediterranean Box for 2
Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled Lemon Chicken, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes & Fresh Herbs, Pita Bread
~
Baba Ganoush with Spiced Pita Chips
~
Mediterranean Pearl Couscous Salad
Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Italian Parsley & Oregano, Salad of Baby Arugula & Roasted Cauliflower
~
Lemon Yogurt, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
~
Hard & Soft Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Artichoke Tapenade, Seasonal Chutney, Mixed Olives, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Assorted Gourmet Crackers, Baguette
~
Chocolate Chip Cookies
~
Each box includes compostable packaging, cutlery, plates, and a compostable bag for disposal.
More about Devils Backbone Summit
Devils Backbone Summit
200 MOSBYS RUN, ROSELAND
|Popular items
|The Smokey Joe
|$12.00
Home made bacon jam, smoked gouda, one egg and hollandaise on an English muffin. Served with home fries.
|The Basics
|$6.00
Two eggs(any style), home fries and a biscuit. $6.00. Add bacon, ham or sausage.
|The Southern Belle
|$15.00
Smoked gouda pimento cheese, tomatoes, bacon, two eggs and jalapeño hollandaise, Benedict style. Served with home fries.