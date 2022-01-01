Roselle restaurants you'll love

Roselle restaurants
Toast
  • Roselle

Roselle's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Roselle restaurants

Doctor Dogs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Doctor Dogs

253 E Irving Park Road, Roselle

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyro$7.75
"Everything" is onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.
1/4lb Burger$6.25
Fresh! Never Frozen!
Hot Dog$2.99
Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Does not come with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
More about Doctor Dogs
Pollyanna Brewing Company image

 

Pollyanna Brewing Company

245 E. Main St, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure$12.00
2
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set$49.00
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set Includes:
375ml Bottle Vodka
375ml Bottle Gin
375ml Bottle Rum
2 15.5oz Collins Cocktail glasses
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
More about Pollyanna Brewing Company
Cofelo Corner image

 

Cofelo Corner

342 E Irving Park Road, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Build Your Own Pizza$14.75
Serves 4-5. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.
Holly's Chocolate Cake - Slice$2.00
One slice of Holly's chocolate cake! Yum!
14" Build Your Own Pizza$12.75
Serves 3-4. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.
More about Cofelo Corner
Consumer pic

 

8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

107 Main St, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
601 Cashew Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
House soy, red onions, salted cashews, bean sprouts, egg, chicken and fresh diced pineapple.
101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角$7.50
Crab meat, cream cheese, and scallions folded into wonton skins, crispy-fried, and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
104 Potstickers 饺子$7.50
Pan seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger dipping sauce
More about 8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese
Mangy Dawg - Roselle image

 

Mangy Dawg - Roselle

101 E Irving Park Road, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mangy Dawg - Roselle
Restaurant banner

 

Rookie's Bar & Grill

1360 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rookie's Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roselle

Mozzarella Sticks

