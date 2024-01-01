Bacon cheeseburgers in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
|Everyone Loves Bacon
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.
Mangy Dawg - Roselle - 2023
101 East Irving Park Road, Roselle
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium
Additional toppings - $.50 per item
TOPPINGS
Chopped Onion Tomato\t Chili
Grilled Onion\t Red Onion Relish
Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup
Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo
Pickle Chips\t\t
CHEESES\t\t
Bleu Cheese\t Cheddar\t Swiss
American\t Monterey Jack\t
Pepper Jack\t Mozzarella
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips