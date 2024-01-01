Bacon cheeseburgers in Roselle

Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium

Additional toppings - $.50 per item

TOPPINGS

Chopped Onion Tomato\t Chili

Grilled Onion\t Red Onion Relish

Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup

Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo

Pickle Chips\t\t

CHEESES\t\t

Bleu Cheese\t Cheddar\t Swiss

American\t Monterey Jack\t

Pepper Jack\t Mozzarella

SIDES\t\t

Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50

Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips

