Buffalo chicken wraps in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
1360 Lake Street, Roselle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.
Mangy Dawg - Roselle - 2023
101 East Irving Park Road, Roselle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed in a mild hot sauce, topped with lettuce, celery and Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear.
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips