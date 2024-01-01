Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Roselle

Roselle restaurants
Roselle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle

1360 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.
More about Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
Mangy Dawg - Roselle - 2023

101 East Irving Park Road, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed in a mild hot sauce, topped with lettuce, celery and Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear.
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips
More about Mangy Dawg - Roselle - 2023

