Burritos in Roselle

Roselle restaurants
Roselle restaurants that serve burritos

Sammy's Mobile Taqueria & Cantina

245 Main Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground beef burrito a la carta$10.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Chorizo burrito a la carta$10.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito Dinner$13.00
More about Sammy's Mobile Taqueria & Cantina
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"

1354 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito suizo a la Carta$13.00
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Sammy's Burrito a la carta$11.00
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
Diablo Burrito a la Carta$14.00
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"

