Chicken wraps in Roselle

Roselle restaurants
Roselle restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle

1360 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$14.99
Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.
More about Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

