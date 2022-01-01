Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Roselle

Go
Roselle restaurants
Toast

Roselle restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

107 Main St, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
806 GF Crispy Sesame Chicken 免面筋芝麻鸡$15.00
Wok fried crispy, then tossed in a caramelized soy glaze and topped with sesame seeds and broccoli.
Lunch Crispy Sesame Chicken (午)芝麻鸡$11.00
Wok fried crispy, then tossed in a caramelized soy glaze and topped with sesame seeds and broccoli.
402 Crispy Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$15.00
Wok fried crispy, then tossed in a caramelized soy glaze and topped with sesame seeds and broccoli.
More about 8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Doctor Dogs

253 E Irving Park Road, Roselle

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fake Chicken$6.75
A soy option as a meat substitute.
More about Doctor Dogs

Browse other tasty dishes in Roselle

Garden Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chili

Map

More near Roselle to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston