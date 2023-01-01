Nachos in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve nachos
More about Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
|Mucho Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips loaded with cheddar cheese, nacho cheese and beef chili. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream and jalapenos.
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
1354 Lake Street, Roselle
|Nacho cheese
|$0.00
|Sammy's Nachos
|$12.00
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat
|Chihuahua Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled carrots served with your choice of meat