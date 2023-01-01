Quesadillas in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
|Quesadillas
|$13.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in a grilled tortilla; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and salsa.
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
1354 Lake Street, Roselle
|Quesadillas Dinner
|$14.00
(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream
|Kids Quesadillas Meal
|$6.00
(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$11.00
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream