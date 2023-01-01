Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Roselle

Roselle restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$13.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in a grilled tortilla; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and salsa.
Consumer pic

 

Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"

1354 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas Dinner$14.00
(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream
Kids Quesadillas Meal$6.00
(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat
Quesadilla Appetizer$11.00
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
