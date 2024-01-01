Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Roselle
/
Roselle
/
Shrimp Basket
Roselle restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
1360 Lake Street, Roselle
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$19.99
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$15.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$14.00
Served with Coleslaw & French Fries.
More about Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Roselle
Chicken Sandwiches
Calamari
Tamales
Veggie Burgers
Salmon
Jalapeno Poppers
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Reuben
More near Roselle to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(43 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
Carol Stream
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston