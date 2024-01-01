Waffles in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve waffles
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
1360 Lake Street, Roselle
|Waffle Sundae
|$8.99
Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
More about The Southern Cafe - Roselle
The Southern Cafe - Roselle
511 N Roselle Rd., Roselle
|George's Chicken Waffle
|$16.99
Waffle with bacon, fried chicken breast, scrambled cheddar, country gravy
|Wilbur's Chicken & Waffle
|$17.99
Waffle, 2 piecs dark meat fried chicken, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns or grits.