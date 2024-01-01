Waffles in Roselle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle

1360 Lake Street, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Sundae$8.99
Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Roselle
Banner pic

 

The Southern Cafe - Roselle

511 N Roselle Rd., Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
George's Chicken Waffle$16.99
Waffle with bacon, fried chicken breast, scrambled cheddar, country gravy
Wilbur's Chicken & Waffle$17.99
Waffle, 2 piecs dark meat fried chicken, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns or grits.
More about The Southern Cafe - Roselle

