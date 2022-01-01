Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roselle restaurants you'll love

Go
Roselle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Roselle

Roselle's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Roselle restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Johnny Tequila’s

586 Raritan Rd, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Johnny Tequila’s
Main pic

 

D Colombia Roselle

711 E 1st Ave, Roselle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about D Colombia Roselle
Restaurant banner

 

Roselle fried chicken

215 chestnut street, Roselle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
cheeseburger w/bacon$5.99
More about Roselle fried chicken
Map

More near Roselle to explore

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston