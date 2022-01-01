Roselle fried chicken
Come in and enjoy!
215 chestnut street
Popular Items
Location
215 chestnut street
Roselle NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Chippery - Elizabeth
Delicious and Authentic Fish & Chips and more! Come in and enjoy!
Wing It On!
Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.
Good Morning Colombia
Come in and enjoy!
Mikey's Famous Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!