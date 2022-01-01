Go
Toast

Roselle fried chicken

Come in and enjoy!

215 chestnut street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

cheeseburger w/bacon$5.99
See full menu

Location

215 chestnut street

Roselle NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chippery - Elizabeth

No reviews yet

Delicious and Authentic Fish & Chips and more! Come in and enjoy!

Wing It On!

No reviews yet

Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.

Good Morning Colombia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mikey's Famous Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston