Rosemary and Jeans

Welcome to our house! We have five different seating rooms and three outdoor areas, all small and quaint. Reservations are now strongly recommended.

116 s main street

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
toasted focaccia topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara
bread, oil & cheese$1.00
Linguini Alfredo$15.00
fresh made alfredo sauce with parmesan, garlic, heavy cream and herbs tossed with linguine
Aranchini$8.00
risotto made with butter, broth and parmesan cheese, wrapped around ground beef and fontina cheese, breaded with panko and deep fried, served over marinara with parmesan cheese
Cavatelli w/ Vodka Sauce$17.00
fresh cavatelli pasta tossed in our vodka marinara sauce topped with fresh chopped herbs and parmesan cheese
bread & butter$0.50
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
chicken cutlet breaded and fried with Italian herbs, topped with mozzarella and marinara served with linguine marinara
Mini Meatball$3.00
one of our homemade 5 ounce meatballs, made with fresh ground pork, beef and veal, garlic, herbs, parmesan, egg and bread crumbs
Rigatoni Marinara SIDE$8.00
1/2 order of our slow simmered classic marinara sauce with fresh garlic and basil tossed with rigatoni and topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Piccata$18.00
fresh chicken cutlet marinated in Italian herbs, sautéed with lemon, caper, white wine butter sauce served over linguine with garlic sautéed spinach. smile!
116 s main street

Lombard IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
