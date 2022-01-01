Rosemary Beach restaurants you'll love

Rosemary Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Rosemary Beach

Rosemary Beach's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Rosemary Beach restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Effin egg

13123 E Emerald Coast PKWY STE C, inlet beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Javiers Burritos$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.
Rosa's Tacos$6.50
Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde
CEO$9.50
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
The Hub image

 

The Hub

7000 E. County Highway 30a, Watersound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Duos Sandwiches - Smoked Turkey Club$11.10
House Smoked Turkey Breast topped
w/ Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce,
Tomato & Avocado with Honey
Mustard Sauce all served on Buttered
Toasted Texas Toast
Duos Sandwiches - Gulf Grouper$15.73
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
*picture shows prepared blackened
Duos Kids Menu - Kids Hamburger$7.87
1/4 lb burger on a martin roll. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
*Pictured with cheese and bacon added
The CITIZEN image

 

The CITIZEN

20 Mark Twain Lane #101, Alys Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fonville Press

29 North Somerset Drive, Alys Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Charm Coffee

12805 US HWY 98 Ste B 101, Inlet Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Third Cup

16 S Barret Sq, ROSEMARY BCH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panama City

