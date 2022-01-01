Brisket in Rosemary Beach
Rosemary Beach restaurants that serve brisket
More about Effin egg
Effin egg
13123 E Emerald Coast PKWY STE C, inlet beach
|Papi's Brisket Taco's
|$8.00
House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa
|Lunch Hour Brisket Taco's
|$8.00
House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema
More about The Big Chill
The Big Chill
7000 E. County Highway 30a, Watersound
|'Brisket Sandwich
|$16.20
Generous portion of our tender beef brisket that is smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub. Cut thick and served on a martin bun with your choice of signature southern side item
|"Brisket by the LB
|'Brisket Nacho
|$22.01
Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our House Smoked Brisket and topped with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos