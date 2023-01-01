Po boy in Rosemary Beach
Rosemary Beach restaurants that serve po boy
More about Fonville Press - 23 North Somerset Drive
Fonville Press - 23 North Somerset Drive
23 North Somerset Street, Inlet Beach
|Calabrian Po-Boy
|$19.00
Calabrian Chili, Red Fresno, Mayo, Preserved Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce.
Served with dill pickle spear.
More about The Big Chill
The Big Chill
24 Hub Lane, Inlet Beach
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$13.42
Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a
New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll.
Dressed with Shaved Lettuce &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Grilled or Blackened
|Gulf Grouper Po Boy
|$17.58
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
*picture shows prepared fried