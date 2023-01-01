Po boy in Rosemary Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fonville Press - 23 North Somerset Drive

23 North Somerset Street, Inlet Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Po-Boy$19.00
Calabrian Chili, Red Fresno, Mayo, Preserved Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce.
Served with dill pickle spear.
More about Fonville Press - 23 North Somerset Drive
Item pic

 

The Big Chill

24 Hub Lane, Inlet Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy$13.42
Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a
New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll.
Dressed with Shaved Lettuce &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Grilled or Blackened
Gulf Grouper Po Boy$17.58
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
*picture shows prepared fried
More about The Big Chill

