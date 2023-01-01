Turkey clubs in Rosemary Beach
Fonville Press - 23 North Somerset Drive
23 North Somerset Street, Inlet Beach
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$14.00
Preserved Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo,
Swiss, Po-Boy Bread. Served with dill pickle spear.
The Big Chill
24 Hub Lane, Inlet Beach
|'Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.57
Hand carved Smoked Turkey piled on a Martin bun. Served with a house made southern side item.
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$12.03
House Smoked Turkey Breast topped
w/ Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce,
Tomato & Avocado with Honey
Mustard Sauce all served on Buttered
Toasted Texas Toast