Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

18 Greenwich Avenue • $$

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Celery Caesar$13.00
kale, celery, celery root, anchovy, rosemary croutons
Rigatoni Alla Arrabiatta$18.00
burrata, calabrian chili, garlic, herbs
Chopped Salad Siciliana$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
Prix Fixe for One$28.00
Choice of Salad and Choice of Pasta/Secondi
Branzino$26.00
escarole, cannellini beans, sofrito, lemon vinaigrette
Rosemary's Focaccia$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
Orecchiette$21.00
house made sausage, broccoli rabe, fresno chili, parmigiano
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
mostarda honey, lemon, parsley
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 Greenwich Avenue

New York NY

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

