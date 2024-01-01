Vietnamese coffee in Rosemead
Rosemead restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about R&B Tea Rosemead
R&B Tea Rosemead
8526 Valley Blvd, Ste 110, Rosemead
|VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE
|$5.00
Vietnamese iced coffee is "Cà Phê Sữa Đá"
It is created using Buon Me Thuoc dark coffee roasted. The drink is made by passing hot water through the grounds into a cup that already contains condensed milk. To serve the drink cold, ice is added to the cup
|VIETNAMESE ICED BLACK COFFEE
|$4.00
A super-concentrated drip coffee on the bottom of a cup mixed with a generous amount of ice cubes