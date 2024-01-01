Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Rosemead

Rosemead restaurants
Toast

Rosemead restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Item pic

 

R&B Tea Rosemead

8526 Valley Blvd, Ste 110, Rosemead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE$5.00
Vietnamese iced coffee is "Cà Phê Sữa Đá"
It is created using Buon Me Thuoc dark coffee roasted. The drink is made by passing hot water through the grounds into a cup that already contains condensed milk. To serve the drink cold, ice is added to the cup
VIETNAMESE ICED BLACK COFFEE$4.00
A super-concentrated drip coffee on the bottom of a cup mixed with a generous amount of ice cubes
More about R&B Tea Rosemead
SHARETEA-ROSEMEAD image

 

SHARETEA-ROSEMEAD

9036 GARVEY AVE UNIT 101, ROSEMEAD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$6.95
More about SHARETEA-ROSEMEAD

