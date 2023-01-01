Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Rosemead
/
Rosemead
/
Wontons
Rosemead restaurants that serve wontons
R&B Tea Rosemead
8526 Valley Blvd, Ste 110, Rosemead
No reviews yet
FRIED WONTON (7PC)
$6.59
Your food is made fresh every order.
Please be patient!
More about R&B Tea Rosemead
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Rosemead
8450 E Valley Blvd #103, Rosemead
No reviews yet
Wonton
$3.25
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Rosemead
