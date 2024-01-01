Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in Rosenberg

Rosenberg restaurants
Rosenberg restaurants that serve chalupas

36 Dining -

1218 1st Street, Rosenberg

Single Bean Chalupa$2.50
More about 36 Dining -
Bob's Taco Station

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg

Plate Chalupa$12.99
2 Fried Corn Tortillas topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Single Chalupa$3.99
One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
More about Bob's Taco Station

