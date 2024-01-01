Chalupas in Rosenberg
Bob's Taco Station
1901 Ave H, Rosenberg
|Plate Chalupa
|$12.99
2 Fried Corn Tortillas topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
|Single Chalupa
|$3.99
One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.