Enchiladas in Rosenberg

Rosenberg restaurants
Rosenberg restaurants that serve enchiladas

TACOS • TAMALES

Bob's Taco Station

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg

Avg 4.1 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Guisada Enchiladas$13.99
2 Enchiladas filled with Beef Tips and Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
(Onions upon request)
Enchilada (1)$2.59
Enchiladas Verdes Plate$12.99
2 Corn Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Shredded Chicken topped with a tangy Tomatillo Sauce served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
(Onions upon request)
More about Bob's Taco Station
Bob's Taco Station - POS Toast

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plate Enchiladas$13.99
2 Chicken, Ground Beef, or Cheese Enchiladas served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
(Any substitutions add 1.00, Onions upon request)
More about Bob's Taco Station - POS Toast

