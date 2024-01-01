Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Rosenberg

Rosenberg restaurants
Rosenberg restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Bob's Taco Station

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$3.99
More about Bob's Taco Station
Bull Creek Café & Grill - 918 San Jacinto St.

918 San Jacinto St., Rosenberg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco (2)$15.50
Two (2) grilled or fried domestic Gulf shrimp Tacos in corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and our spicy cilantro sauce
More about Bull Creek Café & Grill - 918 San Jacinto St.

