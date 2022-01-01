Go
Toast

Rosenberg's Kosher

Place your pre-orders for Friday or Sunday pick ups here!

BAGELS

942 S Monaco Pkwy • $

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
Additional Veggie Platter$20.00
Pan Challah - Plain$8.00
White Challah (1/2lb)$5.00
Raisin Challah (1lb)$9.00
Honey$12.00
Plain Challah (1/2lb)$5.00
Plain Challah (1lb)$8.00
Sesame Challah (1lb)$8.25
Six Pack Challah Rolls$7.50
They come in Plain, Poppy or Sesame.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

942 S Monaco Pkwy

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rotary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

Welcome back!

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Unravel Coffee

No reviews yet

Creating moments of escapism through an upgraded taste experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston