Rosenberg's Stanley
Now offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 6am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 4pm-9pm, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza!
You can order/pre-order bagels and more at anytime for pick up from 6:30am - 2:30pm
You can order/pre-order pizza and more off our nighttime menu at anytime for pick up from 4:30pm - 8:30pm
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
2501 Dallas St • $$
Location
2501 Dallas St
Aurora CO
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
