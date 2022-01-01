Rosenberg's Stanley

Esters

1. Esters are formed in beer by the "esterification" of ethanol which is the primary alcohol in beer.

2. Esters is our way of using craft beer, great food, and atmosphere to build community.

STARTED BY LONG-STANDING VIRGINIA VILLAGE RESIDENTS AND CRAFT BEER INDUSTRY EMPLOYEES

Esters OG (Virginia Village) opened in June 2015 and Esters OP (Oneida Park) opened in December 2018. Our focus is to serve the families, Phish friends, sports fans, professionals, and entrepreneurs of the community. We offer seasonal menus, artisanal pizza, elevated pub fare, and 20+ rotating craft beer taps, most of which are from Colorado.

Our multi-room restaurants offer the choice to catch up over drinks & a pie, cheer on your teams, hang with the whole family, brunch so hard or enjoy the Colorado sunshine on the (heated, year-round) patios. Come by to catch the vibe and you'll understand why Esters is your new local!

