Rosenberg's Stanley

Now offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 6am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 4pm-9pm, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza!
You can order/pre-order bagels and more at anytime for pick up from 6:30am - 2:30pm
You can order/pre-order pizza and more off our nighttime menu at anytime for pick up from 4:30pm - 8:30pm

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

2501 Dallas St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain$2.00
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
BYO Pie$20.00
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella and Red or White Sauce.
*** Max of 4 total toppings per side besides shredded mozz and sauce.
Half Dozen Bagels$12.00
Egg Everything$2.00
Plain CC 8oz$4.50
Everything$2.00
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Sesame$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2501 Dallas St

Aurora CO

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
