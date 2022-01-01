Go
Rosenberg's The Hill

Offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 6am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 3pm-close, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza and Lou's Italian Specialties.

1262 College Ave.

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
Black & White Cookies 3pak$5.50
Whitefish Salad$15.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Rugelach$1.50
Tuna Salad$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Kippered Salmon$13.50
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
No Balls Chicken Soup$6.00
Chicken Salad$10.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
1262 College Ave.

Boulder CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
