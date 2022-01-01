Rose Park Roasters
Creating moments of pause with craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries, and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.
455 E Ocean Blvd
Popular Items
Location
455 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Big Catch Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Long Beach Taco Company
Come in and enjoy!
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Pop's Java
Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father