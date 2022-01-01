Go
Rose Park Roasters

Creating moments of pause with craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries, and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.

455 E Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte$5.85
A latte with our house vanilla syrup
Maple Lavender Latte$5.95
Our most popular drink! A latte made with our maple lavender syrup and topped with orange zest.
Coffee$3.35
Cappuccino$4.35
Double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of organic whole milk
Apricot Rosemary Scone$4.35
Our signature sweet scone with apricot and rosemary. Delicately balanced between light and moist.
Chocolate Latte$5.85
A mocha latte with our house granache syrup made from single origin Guatemalan chocolate from Paralament Chocolate out of Redlands
Lemon Lavender Scone$4.35
A seasonal sweet scones with a delicate balance between light and moist.
Cold Brew Coffee$5.40
Caramel Miso Latte$5.85
A leveled up version of a caramel latte with the rich umami nuance of miso.
Americano$3.35
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
