Rose Park on Pine Ave

Creating moments of pause with our craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.

800 Pine Avenue

Popular Items

Yuzu Espresso Tonic$7.00
Double shot of espresso with house yuzu syrup and tonic. So refreshing and delicious!
Caramel Miso Latte$5.85
A leveled up version of a caramel latte with the rich umami nuance of miso.
Maple Lavender Latte$5.95
Our most popular drink! A latte made with our maple lavender syrup and topped with orange zest.
Vanilla Latte$5.85
A latte with our house vanilla syrup
Sweet Latte$5.15
A latte with a bit of simple syrup for added sweetness.
Classic Latte$5.15
Cold Brew Coffee$5.40
Chocolate Latte$5.85
A mocha latte with our house granache syrup made from single origin Guatemalan chocolate from Paralament Chocolate out of Redlands
Coffee$3.35
Grab & Go Broccolini Caesar Salad$8.00
Location

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
