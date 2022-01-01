Go
Rose's Bay Resort

We are a small restaurant that offers big flavors and unique items. Our pizzas are homemade and our burger is a custom craft blend that is cooked fresh!

GRILL

N1107 Roses Resort Road • $

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Melt$9.99
5oz grilled chopped rib eye, fried onions, fried mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.
Hickory$8.49
American cheese, hickory bacon, and brown sugar hickory BBQ sauce.
Brew City Fries$5.99
Beer battered 5/16" cut french fries.
Prime Rib Sandwich$10.50
Garlic Cheese Curds$6.99
Ellsworth garlic white curds, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

N1107 Roses Resort Road

Weyerhaeuser WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
