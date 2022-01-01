Go
Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley

Pizza place serving quality delicious pizza, salads, appetizers & desserts. We also serve fun wine & beer.

1960 University Avenue

Popular Items

REED SAUCE$18.00
jalapeño, smoked mozzarella, basil, red sauce, pecorino
CHAMPIONE MUSHROOM$19.00
roasted mushrooms, truffle cream, mozzarella, sherry vinegar & green onion. THIS IS A WHITE BASED PIZZA NO TOMATO SAUCE!
CHOCOLATE BUDINO$9.00
Chocolate pudding whip cream & cocoa powder !!!
SPICY CAESAR SALAD$12.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, CHICORY, MISO-CHILI DRESSING, PECORINO, BLACK PEPPER, BREADCRUMBS.
Dressing contains soy, pasteurized egg yolks & cheese.
CLASSIC PEPPERONI$21.00
ezzo pepperoni, jalapeño, sicilian oregano, tomato, mozzarella, pecorino romano
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Plain cheese - mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, oregano. Simple is best.
SHE WOLF BURRATA$20.00
local burrata, slow cooked tomato, garlic confit, olives, capers, sicilian oregano. Goes great with a bottle of rosé !
OLD FAITHFUL$22.00
fennel pork sausage, red peppers, green garlic, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel pollen.
BUTCHER'S NEIGHBOR$22.00
ALL PLANT BASED PIZZA! Vegan cashew & almond cheese, vegan sausage from The Butcher's Son, tomato sauce & jalapeño. Contains nuts & soy.
MARGHERITA$17.00
double 8 dairy mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, pecorino
Location

1960 University Avenue

Berkeley CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
