Rosetta Hall

8 Restaurants & 2 Bars. Gorgeous Rooftop & Flatiron Views. Creative Chefs & Local Ingredients. Fresh squeezed, organic cocktails.

1109 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)

Belgian Fries (gf)(df)$7.00
belgian style fries served with mayo & elevation ketchup
Pad Thai$16.00
rice noodles, redbird chicken, tofu, preserved daikon radish, egg, garlic, bean sprouts, thai chili, basil, peanuts
Amber Ale Cheese Burger$12.00
natural colorado beef, provolone, caramelized onions, mustard seed mayo, organic arugula, local tomato, and pickles served on a martin's potato roll
Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)$12.00
griddled sourdough, melted cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
Mushroom Sugo Tagliatelle (vg)$14.50
housemade tagliatelle, mushroom sugo, calabrian chili, parmesan, chives
Hummus (gfo)$9.50
hummus, sumac, cumin, olive oil & grilled pita
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$13.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Chicken Asado Quesadilla$12.50
grilled organic redbird chicken & queso oaxaca in a cripsy flour tortilla served with lime & salsa roja
Ragu Neopolitan (dfo)$15.00
cavatelli rustichella, pork, beef, pancetta, parmesan, chive
Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (df)$7.50
thin and crispy sweet potato fries served with mayo & elevation ketchup
Upscale
Formal
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1109 Walnut St

Boulder CO

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
