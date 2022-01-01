Roseville restaurants you'll love
Roseville's top cuisines
Must-try Roseville restaurants
BBQ
Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville
|Popular items
|3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS
|$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
|SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE
|$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki CA
3984 Douglas Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Unagi Musubi (1)
|$3.50
Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville
|Popular items
|Tantan Ramen
|$15.25
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
|Tonkotsu Soy Ramen
|$12.95
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and seaweed
|Classic Ramen
|$12.95
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
HOT DOGS
Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz
1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville
|Popular items
|Regular Dog
|$3.99
This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
|Hot Link
|$5.09
These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
|Small Chili Dog
|$6.19
One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1905 Taylor Road, Roseville
|Popular items
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
|Combination Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Campelli's Pizza Foothills
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE
|Popular items
|Fresh Garden Salad
|$8.99
crisp mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons
|Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks
|$7.99
fluffy fresh baked dough topped with garlic herb butter
|Crispers
|$7.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Porters House of Draft
7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville
|Popular items
|Kitchen Sink Salad
|$14.00
|La Fin Du. Monde
|$13.00
|Monterey Chicken
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
08 Beach Hut Deli
7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville
|Popular items
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
STALLIONZ PIZZA
1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H, Roseville
|Popular items
|14" PEPPERONI
|$17.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
|12" PEPPERONI
|$12.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
|10" PEPPERONI
|$10.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
FRENCH FRIES
The Monk's Cellar
240 Vernon St, Roseville
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
|Monk's Burger
|$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
|Cottage Pie Bowl
|$16.00
GROUND BEEF & SEASONAL VEGETABLES SLOW COOKED & TOPPED W/ GARLIC MASHED POTATOES.
03 Beach Hut Deli
1490 Eureka Road, #160, Roseville
|Popular items
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Beach Bites
|$7.95
Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal
|California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville
|Popular items
|Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)
|$7.99
Served with sweet soy sauce
|Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.99
Rice paper membrane wrap of mixed green veggies. Two rolls cut in half. Served with sweet chili and warm peanut sauces. Your choice of the following: organic Tofu or Shrimp – 6.99 Avocado or Mango – 7.99 Combo of any two rolls – 7.99
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$7.99
Four skewers of grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber sauce and warm peanut sauce
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
|Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap
|$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
|Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.25
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Raku Sushi
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville
|Popular items
|RED DRAGON
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo
|49ERS
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon
|HONEY WALNUT
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce
SUSHI • NOODLES
Blue Nami
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120, Roseville
|Popular items
|Jack Special
|$9.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
|Jack #2
|$8.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
|Gyoza (6pcs)
Potstckers
Chef's Dinner
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
|Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)
|$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
Campelli's Pizza
1805 Cirby Way Suite 3, Roseville
|Popular items
|Crispers
|$8.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
|Extra Large 16"
|$24.60
if only cheese pizza please select mozzarella under topping cheese
|Personal 7"
|$7.99
if only cheese please select Mozzarella under topping cheese
India Oven - Roseville
1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
|Paneer Saagwala
|$16.95
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.95
University of Beer
1516 Euerka Road, Roseville
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$17.00
Seared ahi* marinated in chimichurri, Asian slaw, toasted almonds, wonton strips, cilantro, soy vinaigrette
|BLT Wrap
|$15.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, garlic aioli*, spinach tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Q1227 Restaurant
1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cap
|$40.00
|Bread Pudding
|$14.00
|Brussel Sprouts
|$16.00
Zócalo
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|Popular items
|2 for $25 Taco Tuesday
|$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville
|Popular items
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
|Spicy Chicken
|$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
|BBQ Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.
SANDWICHES
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville
|Popular items
|#12. Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans
|Mac & Cheese
Creamy Cheese Sauce & Macaroni noodles served with a side of Sourdough Bread
|#4. Turkey and Dry Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville
|Popular items
|2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS
|$9.50
2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.
|TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE ENCHELADAS
|$9.50
2 Corn Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)
|TG TOSTADA
|$10.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.
Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop
7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville
|Popular items
|Vegan Pizza Sandwich
|$16.50
Marinara, Meatballs, Italian sausage Crumbles, pepperoni, Provolone Cheesy Garlic bread
Yes its all Vegan
|#2
|$14.00
BRISKET, CREAMY HORSE RADDISH SPREAD, HOUSE SLAW, BACON, HOUSE DRESSING
|#10
|$11.50
CHICKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, JACK CHEESE, HOUSE SLAW, HOUSE DRESSING
- 2