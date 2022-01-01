Roseville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Roseville restaurants

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ image

BBQ

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville

Avg 4 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
2 MEAT PLATE$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
More about Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
Ahipoki CA image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki CA

3984 Douglas Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (2993 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville image

 

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tantan Ramen$15.25
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Tonkotsu Soy Ramen$12.95
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and seaweed
Classic Ramen$12.95
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz image

HOT DOGS

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Dog$3.99
This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Hot Link$5.09
These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Small Chili Dog$6.19
One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
More about Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

1905 Taylor Road, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (2456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery image

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.00
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
Al Pastor Taco$6.00
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
Combination Taco$6.50
Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
Campelli's Pizza Foothills image

 

Campelli's Pizza Foothills

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Garden Salad$8.99
crisp mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons
Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks$7.99
fluffy fresh baked dough topped with garlic herb butter
Crispers$7.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
More about Campelli's Pizza Foothills
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Porters House of Draft image

SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Porters House of Draft

7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kitchen Sink Salad$14.00
La Fin Du. Monde$13.00
Monterey Chicken$16.00
More about Porters House of Draft
08 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

08 Beach Hut Deli

7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (1820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about 08 Beach Hut Deli
STALLIONZ PIZZA image

 

STALLIONZ PIZZA

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" PEPPERONI$17.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
12" PEPPERONI$12.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
10" PEPPERONI$10.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
More about STALLIONZ PIZZA
The Monk's Cellar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
Monk's Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Cottage Pie Bowl$16.00
GROUND BEEF & SEASONAL VEGETABLES SLOW COOKED & TOPPED W/ GARLIC MASHED POTATOES.
More about The Monk's Cellar
03 Beach Hut Deli image

 

03 Beach Hut Deli

1490 Eureka Road, #160, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Bites$7.95
Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
More about 03 Beach Hut Deli
My Thai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)$7.99
Served with sweet soy sauce
Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)$6.99
Rice paper membrane wrap of mixed green veggies. Two rolls cut in half. Served with sweet chili and warm peanut sauces. Your choice of the following: organic Tofu or Shrimp – 6.99 Avocado or Mango – 7.99 Combo of any two rolls – 7.99
Chicken Satay (4)$7.99
Four skewers of grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber sauce and warm peanut sauce
More about My Thai Kitchen
Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$12.25
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Raku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Raku Sushi

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (5766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RED DRAGON$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo
49ERS$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon
HONEY WALNUT$12.00
Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce
More about Raku Sushi
Blue Nami image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Blue Nami

1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120, Roseville

Avg 3.1 (1208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jack Special$9.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
Jack #2$8.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
Gyoza (6pcs)
Potstckers
More about Blue Nami
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
More about Chef's Dinner
Campelli's Pizza image

 

Campelli's Pizza

1805 Cirby Way Suite 3, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispers$8.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
Extra Large 16"$24.60
if only cheese pizza please select mozzarella under topping cheese
Personal 7"$7.99
if only cheese please select Mozzarella under topping cheese
More about Campelli's Pizza
India Oven - Roseville image

 

India Oven - Roseville

1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Paneer Saagwala$16.95
Vegetable Samosa$8.95
More about India Oven - Roseville
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1516 Euerka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
Seared Ahi Salad$17.00
Seared ahi* marinated in chimichurri, Asian slaw, toasted almonds, wonton strips, cilantro, soy vinaigrette
BLT Wrap$15.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, garlic aioli*, spinach tortilla
More about University of Beer
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (5868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Q1227 Restaurant image

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye Cap$40.00
Bread Pudding$14.00
Brussel Sprouts$16.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 for $25 Taco Tuesday$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
CHIPS & SALSA$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KIDS Cheeseburger$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
Spicy Chicken$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
BBQ Burger$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville image

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#12. Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Cheese Sauce & Macaroni noodles served with a side of Sourdough Bread
#4. Turkey and Dry Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS$9.50
2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.
TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE ENCHELADAS$9.50
2 Corn Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)
TG TOSTADA$10.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.
More about Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
kitchen747 image

 

kitchen747

2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about kitchen747
Goose Port Public House image

 

Goose Port Public House

316 Vernon Street, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Goose Port Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Pizza Sandwich$16.50
Marinara, Meatballs, Italian sausage Crumbles, pepperoni, Provolone Cheesy Garlic bread
Yes its all Vegan
#2$14.00
BRISKET, CREAMY HORSE RADDISH SPREAD, HOUSE SLAW, BACON, HOUSE DRESSING
#10$11.50
CHICKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, JACK CHEESE, HOUSE SLAW, HOUSE DRESSING
More about Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

