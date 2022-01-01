Roseville American restaurants you'll love

Roseville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Roseville

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ image

BBQ

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville

Avg 4 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
2 MEAT PLATE$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
More about Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

1905 Taylor Road, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (2456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Porters House of Draft image

SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Porters House of Draft

7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kitchen Sink Salad$14.00
La Fin Du. Monde$13.00
Monterey Chicken$16.00
More about Porters House of Draft
The Monk's Cellar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
Monk's Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Cobb Salad$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
More about The Monk's Cellar
Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$12.25
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (5868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Q1227 Restaurant image

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gumbo$15.00
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
Lobster Bites$25.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KIDS Cheeseburger$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
Spicy Chicken$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
BBQ Burger$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

