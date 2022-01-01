Roseville American restaurants you'll love
More about Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
BBQ
Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville
|Popular items
|3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS
|$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
|SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE
|$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1905 Taylor Road, Roseville
|Popular items
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Porters House of Draft
SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Porters House of Draft
7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville
|Popular items
|Kitchen Sink Salad
|$14.00
|La Fin Du. Monde
|$13.00
|Monterey Chicken
|$16.00
More about The Monk's Cellar
FRENCH FRIES
The Monk's Cellar
240 Vernon St, Roseville
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
|Monk's Burger
|$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
More about Garden of Eat'n
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
|Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap
|$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
|Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.25
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Q1227 Restaurant
Q1227 Restaurant
1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville
|Popular items
|Gumbo
|$15.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
|Lobster Bites
|$25.00
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville
|Popular items
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
|Spicy Chicken
|$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
|BBQ Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.