Roseville bars & lounges you'll love

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1905 Taylor Road, Roseville
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Porters House of Draft
7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville
|Kitchen Sink Salad
|$14.00
|La Fin Du. Monde
|$13.00
|Monterey Chicken
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Monk's Cellar
240 Vernon St, Roseville
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
|Monk's Burger
|$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
|Spicy Chicken
|$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
|BBQ Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.