Roseville bars & lounges you'll love

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

1905 Taylor Road, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (2456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Porters House of Draft image

SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Porters House of Draft

7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kitchen Sink Salad$14.00
La Fin Du. Monde$13.00
Monterey Chicken$16.00
More about Porters House of Draft
The Monk's Cellar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
Monk's Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Cobb Salad$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
More about The Monk's Cellar
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KIDS Cheeseburger$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
Spicy Chicken$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
BBQ Burger$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

