Roseville sandwich spots you'll love

Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
08 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

08 Beach Hut Deli

7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (1820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about 08 Beach Hut Deli
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (5868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville image

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#12. Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans
#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast
#7. Pastrami
Thinly sliced Pastrami Served Hot
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#11$11.50
TURKEY, HAM, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE
#12$11.50
TURKEY, CRANBERRY SAUCE, CREAM CHEESE, KICKIN SAUCE, PROVOLONE CHEESE
#21$12.00
TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE
More about Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

