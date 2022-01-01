Roseville sandwich spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
08 Beach Hut Deli
7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville
|Popular items
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville
|Popular items
|#12. Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans
|#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast
|#7. Pastrami
Thinly sliced Pastrami Served Hot