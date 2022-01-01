Roseville pizza restaurants you'll love
Campelli's Pizza Foothills
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE
Popular items
Fresh Garden Salad
$8.99
crisp mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons
Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks
$7.99
fluffy fresh baked dough topped with garlic herb butter
Crispers
$7.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
STALLIONZ PIZZA
1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H, Roseville
Popular items
18" PEPPERONI
$25.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni,
12" PEPPERONI
$12.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
10" PEPPERONI
$10.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
Campelli's Pizza
1805 Cirby Way Suite 3, Roseville
Popular items
Crispers
$8.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
Extra Large 16"
$24.60
if only cheese pizza please select mozzarella under topping cheese
Personal 7"
$7.99
if only cheese please select Mozzarella under topping cheese