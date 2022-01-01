Chef salad in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef's Salad image

 

03 Beach Hut Deli

1490 Eureka Road, #160, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 03 Beach Hut Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Fish Tacos

Miso Soup

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Gyoza

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston