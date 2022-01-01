Chicken caesar salad in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Curry Pizza House
Curry Pizza House
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140), Roseville
|Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
More about Garden of Eat'n
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.