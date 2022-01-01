Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Curry Pizza House image

 

Curry Pizza House

3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140), Roseville

No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
More about Curry Pizza House
Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sourdough Croutons & Caesar Dressing
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

