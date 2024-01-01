Chicken fajitas in Roseville
Fit Eats - Roseville
1455 Eureka Road, Roseville
|Fajita Chicken Burrito (Regular)
|$11.75
All natural chicken breast served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée.
REGULAR:
Calories: 356g Protein: 33g Carbs: 38g Fats: 8g Fiber: 7g Sodium: 403mg PersonalPoints™: 9
Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop - 7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190
7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville
|Ginger Chicken Fajita
|$13.59
Chicken, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Kickin Sauce
|The Vegan Ginger Chicken Fajita
|$14.00
Vegan Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Avocado, Kickin Sauce