Chicken katsu in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Its Sushi - Roseville

5030 foothills blvd, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$10.00
Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with Katsu Sauce.
More about Its Sushi - Roseville
Raku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Raku Sushi Roseville

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (5766 reviews)
Takeout
A10. CHICKEN KATSU$11.00
Fried chicken cutlet
More about Raku Sushi Roseville

