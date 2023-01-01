Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken katsu in
Roseville
/
Roseville
/
Chicken Katsu
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Its Sushi - Roseville
5030 foothills blvd, Roseville
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu
$10.00
Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with Katsu Sauce.
More about Its Sushi - Roseville
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Raku Sushi Roseville
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville
Avg 4.4
(5766 reviews)
A10. CHICKEN KATSU
$11.00
Fried chicken cutlet
More about Raku Sushi Roseville
