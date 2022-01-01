Chicken parmesan in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Campelli's Pizza Foothills
Campelli's Pizza Foothills
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE
|Chicken Parmesan Salad
|$10.99
chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes
|Half Chicken Parmesan Salad
|$6.95
half order of chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes
More about Campelli's Pizza
Campelli's Pizza
1805 Cirby Way Suite 3, Roseville
|Half Chicken Parmesan Salad
|$6.95
half order of chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes
|Chicken Parmesan Salad
|$10.99
chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes