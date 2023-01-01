Chili dogs in Roseville
HOT DOGS
Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz - 1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A
1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville
|Small Western Bacon Chili Dog
|$7.19
Our Western Bacon Dog covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions
|Hot Link Chili Dog
|$6.69
Our Hot Link covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
chili • cheese • add onions
|Large Platter Chili Dog
|$7.99
Really Hungry? TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions