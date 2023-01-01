Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve chili dogs

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz image

HOT DOGS

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz - 1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Western Bacon Chili Dog$7.19
Our Western Bacon Dog covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions
Hot Link Chili Dog$6.69
Our Hot Link covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
chili • cheese • add onions
Large Platter Chili Dog$7.99
Really Hungry? TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
Banner pic

 

Parker's Hot Dog Food Truck - 1605 Douglas Blvd STE A

Your Location!, Local Area

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Western Bacon Chili Cheese Dog$14.00
Parker's Famous Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
