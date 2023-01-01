Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Porters House of Draft image

SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Porters House of Draft

7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
More about Porters House of Draft
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Roseville - Blue Oaks

1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Roseville - Blue Oaks

