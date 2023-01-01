Chipotle chicken in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Porters House of Draft
SOUPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Porters House of Draft
7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
More about West Coast Sourdough - Roseville - Blue Oaks
West Coast Sourdough - Roseville - Blue Oaks
1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.