Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery image

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Extra 4oz Salsa of Choice with Chips$2.00
Enjoyed our complimentary salsa sampler? Craving more? Enjoy 4oz of your salsa of choice. Complimentary chips included.
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
Item pic

 

Zócalo

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
CHIPS & SALSA$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Shrimp Tempura

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Curry

Salmon

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston