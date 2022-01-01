Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$17.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant
Clam Chowder image

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Steak Salad

Cheese Pizza

Katsu

Cobb Salad

Chicken Rolls

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston