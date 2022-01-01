Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve curry

Curry Veggie Delight image

 

Curry Pizza House

3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140), Roseville

No reviews yet
Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
Item pic

 

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Bowl$5.00
Japanese style chicken curry with pickled radish
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Curry (L)$12.99
Eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves simmered in green curry and coconut milk
Pumpkin Curry$16.99
Pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers and sweet basil. Simmered in red curry and coconut milk
Avocado Curry$16.99
Avocado, bell peppers, carrots and snow peas. Simmered in creamy green curry and coconut milk
More about My Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

India Oven - Roseville

1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken$9.95
Lamb Curry$18.95
Jhinga Malai Curry$19.95
More about India Oven - Roseville
Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Mussels$15.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant

