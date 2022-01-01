Curry in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve curry
More about Curry Pizza House
Curry Pizza House
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140), Roseville
|Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville
|Curry Bowl
|$5.00
Japanese style chicken curry with pickled radish
More about My Thai Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville
|Green Curry (L)
|$12.99
Eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves simmered in green curry and coconut milk
|Pumpkin Curry
|$16.99
Pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers and sweet basil. Simmered in red curry and coconut milk
|Avocado Curry
|$16.99
Avocado, bell peppers, carrots and snow peas. Simmered in creamy green curry and coconut milk
More about India Oven - Roseville
India Oven - Roseville
1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville
|Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken
|$9.95
|Lamb Curry
|$18.95
|Jhinga Malai Curry
|$19.95