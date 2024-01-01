Dumplings in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Fit Eats - Roseville
Fit Eats - Roseville
1455 Eureka Road, Roseville
|Chicken 'n' Dumplings (Regular)
|$12.00
(Freezable) Juicy, herb-roasted chicken thighs and parmesan dusted potato gnocchi dumplings served with rosemary-spiced carrots and green beans.
REGULAR
Calories: 383 Protein: 32g Carbs: 39g Fats: 11g Fiber: 5g Sodium:769 mg PersonalPoints™: 10
More about My Thai Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville
|Steamed Vegan Dumpling (6)
|$8.99
Thai Chor Muang stuffed flower shaped with crushed roasted peanut, salty radish, shallots and leek. Served with sweet soy sauce
|Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)
|$8.99
Served with sweet soy sauce