Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Fit Eats - Roseville

1455 Eureka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken 'n' Dumplings (Regular)$12.00
(Freezable) Juicy, herb-roasted chicken thighs and parmesan dusted potato gnocchi dumplings served with rosemary-spiced carrots and green beans.
REGULAR
Calories: 383 Protein: 32g Carbs: 39g Fats: 11g Fiber: 5g Sodium:769 mg PersonalPoints™: 10
More about Fit Eats - Roseville
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Vegan Dumpling (6)$8.99
Thai Chor Muang stuffed flower shaped with crushed roasted peanut, salty radish, shallots and leek. Served with sweet soy sauce
Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)$8.99
Served with sweet soy sauce
More about My Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Cake

Steak Salad

Chicken Wraps

Curry

Pies

Corn Soup

Chipotle Chicken

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1019 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (91 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston