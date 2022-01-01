Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas image

 

Zócalo

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Enchilada & Churro
An Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and filled with Cheese only or Chicken and Cheese. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
ENCHILADA BAR
FAMILY STYLE: Braised Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas with your choice of Sauce
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
32 OZ RED ENCHILADA SAUCE$9.50
TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE FLOUR ENCHILADAS$10.50
2 Flour Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)
TG ENCHILADA GRANDE$17.50
Giant Enchilada, filled with choice of 2 meats, cheese, rice and beans, smothered in house made red sauce, and topped with sour cream, fresh house made guacamole, and onions
