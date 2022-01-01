Enchiladas in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Enchilada & Churro
An Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and filled with Cheese only or Chicken and Cheese. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
|ENCHILADA BAR
FAMILY STYLE: Braised Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas with your choice of Sauce
More about Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville
|32 OZ RED ENCHILADA SAUCE
|$9.50
|TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE FLOUR ENCHILADAS
|$10.50
2 Flour Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)
|TG ENCHILADA GRANDE
|$17.50
Giant Enchilada, filled with choice of 2 meats, cheese, rice and beans, smothered in house made red sauce, and topped with sour cream, fresh house made guacamole, and onions