Fish and chips in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve fish and chips

3458650f-b84c-421a-9586-92e5db918023 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
More about The Monk's Cellar
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1516 Euerka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
More about University of Beer
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$20.00
Cod fillets dipped in our craft beer batter. Served with fries, coleslaw and house made remoulade sauce.
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

